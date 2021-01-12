Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero ruled out of Brighton clash

Sergio Aguero is not available for Manchester City’s Premier League clash with Brighton on Wednesday, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

The Argentina striker missed Sunday’s FA Cup third-round victory over Birmingham after being asked to isolate as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

It is yet another setback for the striker, whose return from knee surgery this season has already been complicated by further pain in the joint and a hamstring injury.

Guardiola has had to make do without Aguero for most of the season due to fitness issues (Paul Childs/PA)

The 32-year-old, who has not started a game since October, had been expected to feature last weekend.

Asked about Aguero at a press conference, Guardiola said: “Quarantine, isolated – the rules. After nine or 10 days he will be back.”

Guardiola added that forward Raheem Sterling, who also missed the 3-0 victory over Championship Birmingham, was fit but defenders Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte were injured. Eric Garcia is still isolating following a positive test for Covid-19.

The visit of Brighton is the first of three home games for City in the space of a week. Victories could pull City firmly in the title picture but Guardiola is not looking beyond Wednesday’s game.

Graham Potter’s Brighton are the next visitors to the Etihad Stadium (Nick Potts/PA)

“All I am concerned about is Brighton,” he said. “The rest, not even second in my thoughts.”

City are unbeaten in their last 13 matches in all competitions and have won their last six as they build momentum, but Guardiola is wary of the threat of Brighton.

Guardiola said: “They are a joy to watch and analyse. When you see them, you are concerned about the quality.

“I said to the players we will have to be at a high standard to compete against them.”