Manchester City moving for Erling Haaland replacement, amid exit rumours: report

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has begun the new season in typically barnstorming fashion, scoring eight goals in his ten appearances so far this term.

The Norwegian will be a key player in the club's quest for an unprecedented fifth consecutive Premier League title, with Rodri's season-ending injury putting more pressure on City's key men to perform this season.

But recent reports have suggested that the 24-year-old has been 're-thinking' his long-term future at the club, something that will alarm the City hierarchy and fans alike.

Erling Haaland replacement lined up

Pep Guardiola could be moving for a new striker (Image credit: Getty Images)

Haaland's current contract with City runs until 2027, but the club are said to be looking to tie him down to a longer-term deal. If there is substance to these reports of the Leeds-born star's doubts, then City will need to ensure replacement plans are in place for the striker who has netted 100 goals in 106 appearances.

That kind of record means finding a like-for-like replacement would be a daunting task, but a report in Italy claims that City are keeping an eye on Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic's current contract situation with the club.

Dusan Vlahovic in action for Serbia at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty)

TuttoJuve claim that City, plus Atletico Madrid, could move for the Serbian international next summer if he does not agree terms on a new deal with the Turin side.

The 24-year-old, who joined Juve from Fiorentina for €70 million in January 2022, has netted 45 goals in 108 appearance for the Serie A side over the past two-and-a-half seasons and has a contract that runs until 2026.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The forward has previously been linked with Arsenal and, more recently, Manchester United, with Red Devils assistant coach and former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy said to be a huge admirer of the Serbian.

The report claims that Vlahovic would come at 'an affordable price' next summer if he is unable to reach a new agreement with Juve, while Atletico's interest is questioned after they signed strikers Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth in the summer.

Why Man United Got DESTROYED By Tottenham

In FourFourTwo's opinion, the idea of trying to replace a player like Erling Haaland would be a headache-inducing exercise, as some players are simply irreplaceable.

Vlahovic is the right kind of age at 24, but he clearly cannot match the Norwegian's goal return. Then again, who can? Transfermarkt value the forward at €65m and if City are able to take advantage of his contract situation and bring him in at a reduced price then he could prove to be a good signing, given his physical attributes and ability on the ball.