Manchester United to move for new striker on the recommendation of Erik ten Hag's 'replacement': report

Manchester United had a busy summer transfer window, with five new players brought in during a £200million spending spree.

After shipping in 58 Premier League goals last season, the defence received the most attention, with Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui being added at the back, while the midfield ranks were bolstered by the arrival of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Red Devils also spent £36.5million on Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, but assistant coach Ruud van Nistelrooy reportedly wants another addition up front.

VIDEO How Arne Slot Just Fixed Liverpool's Biggest Problem Against Milan

Van Nistelrooy, who netted 150 goals during a prolific five-season spell at Old Trafford, is said to be ‘eager’ for his team to move for Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic. That’s according to FootballTransfers, who claim that the coach is a big admirer of the Serbia forward, who netted 18 goals for the Serie A side last season.

The report adds that the club will now look to scout the 24-year-old following Van Nistelrooy’s recommendation and are looking to ‘gauge his interest’ in moving to the club when the transfer window opens again in January. There are also rumours that the former striker is in line to replace Erik ten Hag in the dugout

Dusan Vlahovic in action for Serbia (Image credit: Getty)

Vlahovic has been previously linked with a number of Premier League moves, with Arsenal said to have been interested in moving for the Serbia international in 2022, before he joined Juventus from Fiorentina.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The forward is currently valued at €65million by Transfermarkt and in FourFourTwo’s opinion, this looks like being an unlikely January move for Manchester United. It’s rare to see deals of this nature being completed in the winter window and after shelling out £200million this summer, the club will have one eye on their spending.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United given go-ahead to secure long-term target: report

Manchester United have agreed deal for exciting wonderkid

Manchester United set to knock down Old Trafford following Sir Jim Ratcliffe U-turn: report