Manchester City hit with Rodri ACL blow - and star WARNED it would happen

By
published

Manchester City saw Rodri forced off after just 21 minutes of their clash against Arsenal on Sunday

Rodri in action for Manchester City
Rodri in action for Manchester City (Image credit: Alamy)

Manchester City narrowly avoided their first defeat of the 2024/25 season on Sunday afternoon, needing a stoppage-time John Stones equaliser to deny Arsenal what would have been a famous victory at the Etihad Stadium.

The 2-2 draw is enough to keep Pep Guardiola’s men at the top of the Premier League table, but of more concern to the City chief will be seeing midfielder Rodri limp off with an apparent knee injury after just 21 minutes.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.