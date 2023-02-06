Manchester City UNABLE to appeal sanctions to CAS, after being charged by Premier League with breaking financial rules

Manchester City will not be able to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport any of their sanctions from the Premier League.

City were deemed in 2020 to have committed "serious breaches" of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations between 2012 and 2016 by UEFA – and slapped with a two-year ban from European club competitions, which was later removed altogether.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) later overturned the decision after the club reportedly instructed lawyers to appeal every judgement. But according to The Times' (opens in new tab) chief sports writer, Martyn Ziegler (opens in new tab), that will not be the case this time around.

The allegations about Manchester City predate Pep Guardiola's time as manager and stretch as far back as Roberto Mancini's stint as boss (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Range of sanctions possible including points deductions if breaches are proved," Ziegler tweeted (opens in new tab).

The club is alleged to have breached the Premier League's rules requiring provision "in utmost good faith" of "accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club's financial position" – but has commented on the allegations.

"Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with," City said in a statement (opens in new tab).

Manchester City have released a statement regarding the investigation (Image credit: Getty)

"The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position."

Last season City won their sixth Premier League title since the 2008 takeover by the Abu Dhabi United Group - now called the City Football Group. They also won two FA Cups and six League Cups during that period.

More about Manchester City being charged by Premier League with breaking financial rules

After Manchester City were charged with breaking financial rules by the Premier League, one former financial advisor to City has claimed that the club must be relegated from division, if the allegations are found to be true.

Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, has in the past claimed that he will step aside, should it be proven that he has been lied to by the City ownership.