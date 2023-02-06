Manchester City UNABLE to appeal sanctions to CAS, after being charged by Premier League with breaking financial rules
Manchester City will be unable to appeal their Premier League sanctions, after a charge of breaking financial rules, in the same way they did their UEFA charges
Manchester City will not be able to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport any of their sanctions from the Premier League.
City were deemed in 2020 to have committed "serious breaches" of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations between 2012 and 2016 by UEFA – and slapped with a two-year ban from European club competitions, which was later removed altogether.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) later overturned the decision after the club reportedly instructed lawyers to appeal every judgement. But according to The Times' (opens in new tab) chief sports writer, Martyn Ziegler (opens in new tab), that will not be the case this time around.
"Range of sanctions possible including points deductions if breaches are proved," Ziegler tweeted (opens in new tab).
The club is alleged to have breached the Premier League's rules requiring provision "in utmost good faith" of "accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club's financial position" – but has commented on the allegations.
"Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with," City said in a statement (opens in new tab).
"The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position."
Last season City won their sixth Premier League title since the 2008 takeover by the Abu Dhabi United Group - now called the City Football Group. They also won two FA Cups and six League Cups during that period.
More about Manchester City being charged by Premier League with breaking financial rules
After Manchester City were charged with breaking financial rules by the Premier League, one former financial advisor to City has claimed that the club must be relegated from division, if the allegations are found to be true.
Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, has in the past claimed that he will step aside, should it be proven that he has been lied to by the City ownership.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.