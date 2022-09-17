Manchester City's Erling Haaland sets new Premier League record with goal vs Wolves

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland set a new Premier League record with his goal in the champions' 3-0 win over Wolves at Molineux on Saturday.

Haaland put City 2-0 up after 16 minutes as he latched onto a pass from Bernardo Silva, ran towards the Wolves area and made space for himself to finish from outside the box with a low finish into the bottom corner.

It was not his cleanest strike, but was precise enough and brought up his 11th goal of the Premier League campaign.

Erling Haaland is an absolute joke 😤The striker is on the scoresheet yet again for Man City.Inevitable. 🤖 September 17, 2022

That means he is now level with Mick Quinn, Papiss Cisse and Diego Costa as players to have scored 11 times in their first 10 top-flight games in England – yet he has achieved it in only seven appearances.

That record seems set to fall soon to the prolific Norwegian, but in the meantime he has set a new mark with the goal against Wolves as he became the first player in Premier League history to net in his first four away games.

100 - Erling Haaland has scored 100 goals in his last 99 games in all competitions since leaving RB Salzburg in January 2020. Unrelenting. September 17, 2022

Haaland has 14 goals in just 10 appearances for Manchester City this season in all competitions.

And in another amazing stat, the 22-year-old has netted 100 times in just 99 games since leaving RB Salzburg to sign for Borussia Dortmund in January 2020.