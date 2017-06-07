Manchester City's Nolito hates English weather, says daughter looks 'like she’s been living in a cave'

The former Celta Vigo forward made 19 appearances for Manchester City after joining the club as Pep Guardiola's first signing last summer, but looks set to leave this summer for Sevilla.

Nolito has revealed he has struggled with the language, and does not like what the weather has been doing to his daughter.

“I have learnt very, very little English - it’s very hard," he told Spanish radio stationEl Transistor. “Just ‘tomorrow’, ‘good morning’, ‘good afternoon’ and a little more.

"My daughter’s face has changed colour, it looks like she’s been living in a cave.”

The 30-year-old also admitted that he hadn't done enough to merit a starting spot at City, and that he wants out of the club after just a season.

The forward said: "I don’t think City are counting on me too much, given how I’ve played since January.

"I am under the contract, so the club will decide, but I want to leave.

“I haven’t played in six months. I will do everything possible to make Spain’s World Cup squad."

