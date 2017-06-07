Juventus release ace new 2017/18 kit with updated crest

The new minimalist crest design was revealed a few months ago, and drew a mixed reaction.

But Juve have stuck to their guns and will have the logo emblazoned on their new shirt in what is the most notable change from last year's edition.

As is the trend, the Serie A champions have paid homage to their shirts of the 1940s with a wider black panel stripe running down the back, and a stand-up collar keeping things classic.

The Bianconeri won the Scudetto and Coppa Italia last season, and that has been reflected on the new shirt as both of the competition's logos can be seen above the adidas and Juventus badges.

With the adidas logo also in gold, we reckon Juve look set to have one of the better kits in Europe next season.

