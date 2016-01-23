Manchester United are there for the taking - Austin

New Southampton forward Charlie Austin is hoping for a dream debut when he lines up against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Austin was signed last week for a reported fee of £4million from Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers.

The 26-year-old had scored 10 goals in 16 appearances in the second-tier of English football after setting the Premier League alight in 2014-15 with 18 goals in 35 games for QPR.

And Austin, who linked up with his new Southampton team-mates this week, is excited to make his Premier League return against United.

"When I came in the lads said two weeks ago the mood in the camp was low but after two wins it gives you a hell of a big boost," he said.

"It doesn't matter that we go to Man United this weekend - the lads are on a high, ready for the game.

"All the lads are up for it and ready to go. We know it's going to be a tough game but they're there for the taking.

"We're going to give it a good go."

Southampton are 10th in the league table after 22 games, and Austin thinks the team has enough quality to qualify for European football next season.

"I don't see why we can't get into Europe," he said.

"We are 10th at the moment but there is a long way to go so for rest of season. It is all about home wins and seeing what we can pick up on road."