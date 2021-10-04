Manchester United assistant Mike Phelan extends his Old Trafford stay
By PA Staff
Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan has committed his future to the club.
United announced on Monday that the former Red Devils midfielder has agreed a new deal until June 2024.
Phelan returned to the club as first-team coach when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was initially appointed caretaker manager in December 2018 and moved to his current role the following May.
The 59-year-old was previously a member of Sir Alex Ferguson’s coaching team at United.
