Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag told he's 'not fooling anyone' with 'propaganda' after Burnley draw

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been told he is "not fooling anyone" with his positive take on the Red Devils' 1-1 draw at home to struggling Burnley on Saturday.

United took the lead late in the game through Antony, but Ten Hag's side were pegged back after conceding a late penalty, which was scored by Zeki Amdouni after a foul by Andre Onana.

It was yet another frustrating afternoon for United and despite their lowly position in the table, Burnley had 17 shots and 53% of the possession at Old Trafford.

Martin Keown working as a television pundit during Aston Villa's Europa League clash against Ajax in March 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the game, Ten Hag insisted United are moving in the right direction and praised his team for their "entertaining" football.

"We are one of the most dynamic and entertaining teams in the league at this moment," the Dutchman told BBC Sport.

"We are creating loads of chances by playing good football. Yes, we concede also. We have to learn from it because it was unnecessary to lose the control."

But Keown was critical of those remarks as he told the BBC: "You could have added that interview to the last 10 or 15 games. He’s just saying the same thing. It feels like propaganda doesn’t it. I don’t know what he feels he’s achieving.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We’re not sitting here wanting to crucify Manchester United. We want them to recover, we want them to play good football. It was actually a very good game but only because Manchester United were very open. And Burnley are sitting second bottom in the table and they managed 17 shots. I think that says everything.

"They’re not convincing performances and he’s not fooling anybody with those comments afterwards. What else is he to say but to hold his hands up and say, 'perhaps it’s up to somebody else to take over…'"

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United to take advantage of Premier League rival's financial difficulties and steal star player: report

Bastian Schweinsteiger exclusive: “With a bit more trust, Louis van Gaal would have changed more at Manchester United – the club lost a lot of years because of that”

Roy Keane and Ian Wright in heated argument when discussing Bruno Fernandes