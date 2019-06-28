Manchester United given boost in pursuit of Bruno Fernandes

Sporting CP coach Marcel Keizer has admitted that Bruno Fernandes may leave Lisbon this summer, opening the door for a move to Old Trafford.

Speaking to Portuguese newspaper Record, he said: "I want Bruno Fernandes to stay, but everyone knows the current situation. It will be difficult to keep him."

Fernandes hit 31 goals from midfield for the Primeira Liga giants last season, drawing attention from across Europe.

But with Manchester United needing to replace Marouane Fellaini, who left for the Chinese Super League, and Ander Herrera, soon to join PSG on a free transfer, they are thought to be the frontrunners.

Portguese newspaper O Jogo already reported that Fernandes's agent met with United representatives this week to discuss a deal, which would be somewhere in the region of £70m.

With this new admittance from Keizer, the move is beginning to look a lot more likely.

