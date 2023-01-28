Manchester United captain Harry Maguire praises 'phenomenal player' Casemiro

By Ben Hayward
published

Casemiro scored twice for Manchester United in their 3-1 win over Reading in the FA Cup and earned praise from Harry Maguire

Casemiro celebrates one of his two goals for Manchester United against Reading in the FA Cup in January 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has hailed team-mate Casemiro after the midfielder scored twice in the 3-1 win over Reading in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

After a goalless first half at Old Trafford, Casemiro scored twice within the space of three minutes after the break to put Erik ten Hag's side in control.

Another Brazilian midfielder, Fred, added a third not long after that and Amadou Mbengue grabbed what turned out to be only a consolation for Reading.

"He's been what he's been brought in to do," Maguire told ITV Football after the game.

"He's a phenomenal player, he has been throughout his career. You don't win what he's won without being a top player.

"He's improved the team, he's improved the morale, he's improved the performance and it's great to have him."

See more

Casemiro joined United from Real Madrid, where he won five Champions League titles, in August and has quickly become a fan favourite at Old Trafford.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.