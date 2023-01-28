Manchester United captain Harry Maguire praises 'phenomenal player' Casemiro
Casemiro scored twice for Manchester United in their 3-1 win over Reading in the FA Cup and earned praise from Harry Maguire
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has hailed team-mate Casemiro after the midfielder scored twice in the 3-1 win over Reading in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.
After a goalless first half at Old Trafford, Casemiro scored twice within the space of three minutes after the break to put Erik ten Hag's side in control.
Another Brazilian midfielder, Fred, added a third not long after that and Amadou Mbengue grabbed what turned out to be only a consolation for Reading.
"He's been what he's been brought in to do," Maguire told ITV Football after the game.
"He's a phenomenal player, he has been throughout his career. You don't win what he's won without being a top player.
"He's improved the team, he's improved the morale, he's improved the performance and it's great to have him."
▪ Casemiro's impact at Man Utd▪ Evaluating his own performance▪ Taking chances as they come🎙 @gabrielclarke05 spoke to @ManUtd captain Harry Maguire after their win over Reading
Casemiro joined United from Real Madrid, where he won five Champions League titles, in August and has quickly become a fan favourite at Old Trafford.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
