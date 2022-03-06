Manchester United consider Robert Lewandowski to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's second coming at Manchester United has not quite lived up to the fanfare that greeted his arrival.

But that has not stopped the club eyeing up another veteran forward ahead of next season.

The Portuguese is expected to end his stay with the club in the summer, with his influence in the team fading with each game as he cuts an ever more frustrated figure in Ralf Rangnick's inconsistent side.

But despite Ronaldo's struggles and suggestions he is too old for the intensity of the Premier League, United are reportedly looking at another world class but ageing forward to take his place.

That man is none other than Robert Lewandowski, who scored an incredible 41 goals for Bayern Munich in 29 Bundesliga appearances last season and has netted 28 times this term.

The Polish striker turns 34 in August and has less than 18 months left on his contract with Bayern, who he joined in 2014 on a free transfer from rivals Borussia Dortmund.

He has shown no willingness to sign a new contract with Bayern and recently declared he was "open to anything" in the future, suggesting he is willing to try another league after spending the bulk of his career in Germany.

And according to 90min.com, United have spoken to Lewandowski's representatives about a possible move to Old Trafford and asked to be kept up to date on his contractual situation with Bayern.

The Bavarians are among a number of top sides chasing Erling Haaland, and if the Norwegian follows in Lewandowski's footsteps in moving from Dortmund to Bayern, the veteran striker will surely be surplus to requirements at the Allianz Arena.

That could set up a move for the striker to prove himself in the Premier League and what better place to do that than United?