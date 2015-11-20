Manchester United fans have made it easy to adapt, says Martial

Anthony Martial has paid tribute to Manchester United's supporters, revealing they have made it easy to adapt to life at Old Trafford.

The France international, who will miss Saturday's game against Watford with a foot injury, joined the Premier League club in a big-money move from Monaco in September.

Martial has netted five goals for United, including a memorable strike in a home victory over Liverpool on his debut.

"The atmosphere at Old Trafford is really unique and when you are a bit tired, they really help you," the 19-year-old striker told Footlocker.

"They shout out your name and that gives you extra energy. It is also because of them that I have adapted easily to Manchester.

"I think the greatest goal I have ever scored is the one against Liverpool. It was amazing for me and it really made my name in the Manchester team.

"The best thing about playing football is making fans happy. The supporters help us a lot out on the pitch."

Martial also named Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Zinedine Zidane as his inspirations to take up football and Pep Guardiola's Barcelona side as the best he has seen.

He added: "I have always wanted to be a footballer, I never thought about doing anything else and it is what I have always wanted to do since I was little, so I am very happy.

"My three favourite players were Ronaldo, the Brazilian, Ronaldinho and Zidane because they are players who were beautiful to watch play and they are ones who made me want to play football.

"I think the best team I have seen play is Barca during Pep Guardiola's time. I loved their game philosophy.

"They had great players in every position and it really made you want to play football when you watched them play."