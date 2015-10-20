Manchester United a 'giant side' - Slutsky

CSKA Moscow coach Leonid Slutsky insists Manchester United are a "giant side".

United returned to the Champions League this season after missing out on the previous edition following a dreadful 2013-14 under the management of David Moyes.

Louis van Gaal steered the Premier League team back into European football's premier competition last term, and Slutsky is in no doubt that they remain one of the biggest clubs on the continent ahead of Wednesday's Group B clash in Russia.

"We have played a lot of games against big clubs - some have gone well, some a little worse - so we're ready," the CSKA boss said on Tuesday.



"These back-to-back matches are always crucial; we have to respect our opponents and be aware that we are up against a giant side, but we have the right to hope for a positive result.

"We have a team with plenty of experience"

Slutsky feels that whoever Van Gaal selects for this week's game will make United a formidable opponent.

"[Manchester] United made several changes for their last Premier League game, but I don't think that was anything to do with playing against us," he added.

"I think they will have a similar line-up to the one that faced Everton. United are a top club regardless, and whoever plays for them will be very strong."