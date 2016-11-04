Manchester United have treated Schweinsteiger like a leper - Hoeness

Former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has accused Manchester United of treating Bastian Schweinsteiger "like a leper".

Schweinsteiger had been training alone or with United's reserves ever since the arrival of Jose Mourinho as manager, with the Portuguese deeming the 32-year-old surplus to requirements.

The ex-Germany captain somewhat surprisingly joined the first team for training this week, but Hoeness has not forgotten about Mourinho's attitude toward Schweinsteiger.

"It is unbelievable what has happened to Schweinsteiger at Manchester United," Hoeness told AZ.

"To not allow a man like Schweinsteiger to train with the rest of the team, to leave him off the team photo and to treat him like a leper and push him aside like that does not speak well of a club, although it says a lot about the situation at this club.

"Schweinsteiger is an amazing human being and was an amazing player for Bayern Munich. It's a real shame that United are doing this to him."