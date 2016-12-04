Manchester United mocked after Fellaini congratulations
Marouane Fellaini made the headlines for the wrong reasons on his return to Everton, conceding a penalty shortly after his introduction.
Manchester United were mocked on Twitter after sending their congratulations to Marouane Fellaini shortly before the bungling midfielder conceded a penalty at Everton.
The Belgium international - a former Everton player - came on after 85 minutes at Goodison Park to replace Henrikh Mkitharyan, prompting United's Twitter account to congratulate him on making his 100th appearance for the club.
But they had to send a second tweet two minutes later when Fellaini clumsily bundled into Idrissa Gueye inside the penalty area and referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot. Everton full-back Leighton Baines dispatched it with ease to deny United a much-needed victory.
Congratulations to on reaching 100 appearances for ! December 4, 2016
87' - Penalty to Everton for Fellaini's challenge on Gueye. The midfielder is booked. December 4, 2016
FellainiDecember 4, 2016
This is one of Fellaini's best performances....for Everton.December 4, 2016
The only plus point it hopefully may be Fellaini's last game in a United short although won't hold my breath!!December 4, 2016
Fellaini, I'd avoid that dressing room if I was you. coming your wayDecember 4, 2016
