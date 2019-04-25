Manchester United raise cash to ditch two overpaid flops

The Red Devils have been on a poor run of form lately, losing seven of their last nine games in all competitions.

The Sun has now reported that the Old Trafford club want to offload Alexis Sanchez and Marcos Rojo in a summer squad clear-out.

Argentina defender Rojo has barely featured in the Premier League this season, playing just 192 minutes of football, but has two years remaining on a £150,000 per week deal.

The report says that the 29-year-old wants a £6 million severance fee to leave his contract early, with clubs in Italy and elsewhere in Europe showing interest in signing him.

As for Sanchez, United are eager to get the Chilean off their wage bill given his record £350,000 per week earnings.

A United source told the newspaper: “There’s a few players that want to go but they will need paying off to get them out.

“It won’t come cheap and it will affect certain things in the transfer market. There are plans already being put in place.

“The club are setting aside a contingency fund to get certain players moving out in the summer.

“Rojo only signed a new contract last summer after running down the previous one. He knows he is in a strong position.”

Sanchez, who joined from Arsenal in January 2018, has scored just one goal in 18 Premier League appearances this season.

