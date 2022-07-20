Manchester United sign Maya Le Tissier from Brighton for undisclosed fee
Manchester United have signed defender Maya Le Tissier from Barclays Women’s Super League rivals Brighton for an undisclosed fee.
The 20-year-old, who holds the record for the most WSL appearances made by a teenager (53), has agreed a three-year contract with United.
She has represented England at under-23 level, having previously captained her country’s under-17 side.
We know you've been waiting for this one 😉— Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) July 20, 2022
“It’s very special for me to come to a club like Manchester United,” she told her new club’s website.
“The ambition and values of the club suit me as a person and it’s a very exciting project here that I want to be a part of.
“Today is a very proud moment for me and I can’t wait to pull on the famous red shirt.”
Guernsey-born Le Tissier played 73 times, scoring twice, during four years with the Seagulls.
United boss Marc Skinner said: “The recruitment of Maya is a continued sign of this football club’s ambition.
“Maya is a player that we have been monitoring for a while and, as expected, she is developing into one of the brightest young players in the country.”
Brighton manager Hope Powell told her club’s website: “Maya is one of the best young players in the WSL and we’re really sorry to see her go. It has been a privilege to play an integral role in her development.
“We wish her the best at Manchester United.”
