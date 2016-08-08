Manchester United sign Pogba in world record deal

Manchester United have announced the signing of Paul Pogba from Juventus for a world record fee of almost £90million, confirmed by the Italian side.

The France international has agreed a five-year deal to move back to Old Trafford, with the option to extend a futher season, four years after leaving England for Turin.

"I am delighted to rejoin United. It has always been a club with a special place in my heart and I am really looking forward to working with Jose Mourinho," Pogba said on Tuesday.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Juventus and have some fantastic memories of a great club with players that I count as friends. But I feel the time is right to go back to Old Trafford.

"I always enjoyed playing in front of the fans and can’t wait to make my contribution to the team. This is the right club for me to achieve everything I hope to in the game."

Pogba is Jose Mourinho's fourth signing as United manager, following the arrivals of Eric Bailly, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Mourinho said: "Paul is one of the best players in the world and will be a key part of the United team I want to build here for the future.

"He is quick, strong, scores goals and reads the game better than many players much older than he is. At 23, he has the chance to make that position his own here over many years.

"He is young and will continue to improve; he has the chance to be at the heart of this club for the next decade and beyond."

Pogba is expected to link up with his new team-mates after his extended holiday period, which was granted following France's run to the Euro 2016 final.

The 23-year-old, who has now eclipsed Real Madrid star Gareth Bale as the world's most expensive player, has claimed four Serie A titles and two Coppa Italias during a superb spell with Juve.

Madrid had been heavily linked with the midfielder themselves, though their interest is reported to have cooled some weeks ago.

Thanks and all Juventini. Goodbye means nothing, it is the time we spent together that mattersAugust 8, 2016

Juve have been linked with moves for Inter's Marcelo Brozovic, Newcastle United's Moussa Sissoko and Nemanja Matic of Chelsea as possible replacements for Pogba, having already signed Gonzalo Higuain from Napoli for €94m and Miralem Pjanic from Roma for €32m.