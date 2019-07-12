Manchester United staff member taken to hospital after falling ill in Australia

A member of Manchester United’s backroom team has been taken to hospital after falling ill overnight in Australia.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side arrived in Perth for the start of their pre-season tour on Monday and hosted an open training session at the WACA on Thursday night.

United have confirmed later that evening a member of staff was admitted to hospital in Perth.

A club spokesman said: “A member of our backroom staff was taken ill overnight and has been sent to hospital by our club doctor for further treatment.

“We request that medical confidentiality is respected.”

United will take on local side Perth Glory at the Optus Stadium in a friendly on Saturday and then face Leeds, before the tour continues on to Singapore and China.