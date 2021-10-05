Manchester United transfer news: Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic on Red Devils radar

Manchester United are seriously considering a move for Inter Milan playmaker Marcelo Brozovic, say reports.

The Croatia international is out of contract at the end of the season, although talks over a renewal are expected to take place soon.

According to Calciomercato.com, United could derail any plans for a renewal by trying to sign the 28-year-old on a free transfer.

The Red Devils are looking to change up their midfield, with Donny van de Beek looking to leave and Paul Pogba’s future still up in the air.

Brozovic is viewed as a major target, but the Croatian is being followed by other top clubs in Europe.

The possibility of extending his San Siro stay is still very much alive too, as Gazzetta dello Sport reported earlier this week that both parties want to agree a renewal.

The central midfielder has been at Inter since the summer of 2016 and played a key role under Antonio Conte last season as the Nerazzurri won their first Serie A title in 11 years.

Simone Inzaghi’s summer arrival as coach hasn’t changed Brozovic’s role or status, as he remains the lynchpin of the Inter midfield and has started every game this season.

The 66-time Croatia international operates in the centre of Inter’s 3-5-2 formation, shielding the defence and spreading passes around the pitch from deep positions.

He’s not a goalscoring midfielder, as his record of 25 strikes in 251 games for Inter demonstrates, but a midfield pivot who links the different areas of the pitch.

