Manchester United want and need more – Bruno Fernandes after Carabao Cup win

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes hopes the club's Carabao Cup win is the start of a special era for the Old Trafford outfit.

Erik ten Hag's side beat Newcastle 2-0 at Wembley on Sunday to win their first trophy since 2017, but the Red Devils are still going strong in three other competitions this season.

United are third in the Premier League, through to the last 16 of the Europa League after knocking out Barcelona on Thursday night and still in the FA Cup as well.

"It's an amazing feeling, obviously. We have been searching for this moment, the fans, the club. Finally, we get our trophy," the Portuguese told Sky Sports after the final whistle.

“It has been an amazing period, the first trophy of the season, but we want more, this isn't enough for this club. We want more and we need more."

"Finally we get OUR trophy!" 🏆Bruno Fernandes reacts to winning the Carabao Cup! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/3yHP3GorZ7February 26, 2023

United are at home to West Ham in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday, before a trip to fierce rivals Liverpool in the Premier League next weekend. Ten Hag's side then meet Real Betis at Old Trafford in the Europa League the following Thursday.