Manchester United win again, but should McTominay handball have been a penalty?

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay appeared to handle the ball three times in the area against Southampton

Manchester United's Scott McTominay with manager Erik ten Hag and the match officials after the Premier League game at Southampton.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United's recovery continued as Erik ten Hag's side beat Southampton 1-0 on Saturday – but midfielder Scott McTominay will have been relieved to see a triple handball go unpunished at St. Mary's.

United were well beaten in their opening two Premier Leagues games – at home to Brighton and away at Brentford – but lifted the mood with a vital 2-1 win against rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday night.

And in the early kick-off on Saturday, United side ended a run of seven straight defeats on the road in the Premier League by beating Southampton in an even contest.

Bruno Fernandes scored the only goal of the game as he fired a low volley into the corner with his right foot from just inside the area 10 minutes into the second half.

It was a fine finish from the Portuguese, who has often looked more effective when Cristiano Ronaldo is not in the starting line-up.

But United held their breath as McTominay appeared to handle three times in quick succession in the 61st minute after Che Adams had controlled the ball with his chest in the area.

Nothing was given by referee Andrew Madley and VAR also chose not to intervene, but many were quick to voice their surprise and discontent on social media.

Meanwhile, Casemiro came on to make his debut for United as he replaced Anthony Elanga with 10 minutes left.

Ronaldo, who is still being linked with a move away from the club, replaced Jadon Sancho after 68 minutes.

Ben Hayward

Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.