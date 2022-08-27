Manchester United win again, but should McTominay handball have been a penalty?

Manchester United's recovery continued as Erik ten Hag's side beat Southampton 1-0 on Saturday – but midfielder Scott McTominay will have been relieved to see a triple handball go unpunished at St. Mary's.

United were well beaten in their opening two Premier Leagues games – at home to Brighton and away at Brentford – but lifted the mood with a vital 2-1 win against rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday night.

And in the early kick-off on Saturday, United side ended a run of seven straight defeats on the road in the Premier League by beating Southampton in an even contest.

Bruno Fernandes scored the only goal of the game as he fired a low volley into the corner with his right foot from just inside the area 10 minutes into the second half.

Outstanding finish! 🎯Bruno Fernandes finds the back of the Southampton net with a first-time finish ✅ pic.twitter.com/P9oCDRLaOAAugust 27, 2022 See more

It was a fine finish from the Portuguese, who has often looked more effective when Cristiano Ronaldo is not in the starting line-up.

But United held their breath as McTominay appeared to handle three times in quick succession in the 61st minute after Che Adams had controlled the ball with his chest in the area.

Nothing was given by referee Andrew Madley and VAR also chose not to intervene, but many were quick to voice their surprise and discontent on social media.

Man is playing basketball in his penalty area https://t.co/AqZB7nhq0L pic.twitter.com/XDYN7nlqCFAugust 27, 2022 See more

Meanwhile, Casemiro came on to make his debut for United as he replaced Anthony Elanga with 10 minutes left.

Ronaldo, who is still being linked with a move away from the club, replaced Jadon Sancho after 68 minutes.