Mancini accuses Sarri of racism and homophobia

Inter boss Roberto Mancini accused Maurizio Sarri of using homophobic language during their Coppa Italia quarter-final on Tuesday, as well as labelling the Napoli coach a racist.

Goals from Stevan Jovetic and Adem Ljajic sent Inter into the semi-finals but, following the latter's late strike, Mancini and Sarri clashed on the touchline at the San Paolo.

Mancini alleged in his post-match television interview that Sarri had used Italian homophobic slurs "frocio" and "finocchio" towards him - describing the Napoli boss as "shameful".

"Sarri is a racist and men like him should be drummed out of football. I got up to ask the fourth official why there were five minutes of added time," an emotional Mancini told Rai Sport.

"Sarri then got up and shouted 'frocio' and 'finocchio' at me. I would be proud to be that, if he is what is considered a man.

"The fourth official heard everything but didn't say a word and I was sent off. This incident overshadows the rest of the match and is an embarrassment.

"I am not remotely interested in talking about the game. He is a 60-year-old man, he should be ashamed. You can argue, but this is shameful.

"I went to find him and he apologised, but I told him he should be ashamed. In England he would not be allowed to set foot on the field."

Sarri claimed after the game that he could not remember what he had said, blaming his outburst on the "adrenaline" of the moment.

The Napoli coach said: "Am I homophobic? That seems over the top. I was just irritable."