Mancini: Beating Juventus will make Inter's season

Roberto Mancini believes a good season awaits Inter if they manage to beat Juventus in Sunday's Derby d'Italia.

The San Siro side hold an eight-point lead over the reigning Serie A champions heading into this weekend's encounter.

And Mancini believes that another victory against Juve - something they have not managed since November 2012 - will cement their spot in the title picture.

"It's the Derby d'Italia and I hope it will be a good match," Mancini told BBC.

"If we're able to beat Juventus it will be a very good season for us.

"It's five years since Inter have beaten Juventus at San Siro and I hope our moment has arrived. We're second and they're in mid-table, so it's an important match for them too."

Inter had to settle for eighth place in the table last term, but Mancini has set his sights on Champions League qualification this term.

He added: "A club like Inter needs to be aiming for the top always. We've started the season well and we want to stay up there.

"Our objective is to stay in the top three but we don't know what is going to happen this season. We have to do our best."