Mancini frustrated by resilient Chievo

Roberto Mancini rued a lack of creativity as Inter were held to a goalless draw by a resilient defensive display from Chievo in Serie A.

Despite dominating the opening half at San Siro and creating a host of chances, Inter failed to a way through, with Mauro Icardi denied by the post.

Chances continued to come in the second half, but the hosts - who missed the chance to go sixth - needed a bit of luck to hold on for a point as Chievo made a late charge, Samir Handanovic twice denying Alberto Paloschi.

"Unfortunately against a side that defends with everyone behind the ball, if you don't find a breakthrough, it becomes more difficult," Inter head coach Mancini told Sky Sport Italia.

"We are disappointed not to have won, but not for everything else. We were imprecise, as we found the frame of the goal only four times, but had 24 shots on goal.

"Chievo closed up until the end, then ran into the spaces and the only thing we did wrong was not score a goal.

"In these games you need talented players to break the deadlock. We've got some of those players and gave it our best.

"We are disappointed, as we could've caught sixth place today. It remains open."