Mancini: Inter must improve to win Scudetto

Roberto Mancini feels Inter still have room for improvement if they are to challenge for the Serie A title this campaign.

The Giuseppe Meazza side sit joint first on the league table alongside Fiorentina after 12 games, with both sides on 27 points.

Mancini is not getting carried away, though, and has acknowledged his team must step up if they are to win silverware.

"We need to improve in two or three areas if we want to stay up there in the mix until the end," Mancini said at a news conference before the match at home to Frosinone on Sunday.

"There are lots of games to play. Hopefully the fans will keep coming to San Siro in droves. We need them.

"This sort of game isn't easy for anyone. Frosinone are having a great season."

Inter have been struggling going forward this campaign - irrespective of their fine start - and Mancini has acknowledged attackers Mauro Icardi and Stevan Jovetic are still getting used to each other.

"Icardi and Jovetic need to play together more often. They have tremendous potential for improvement," he added, before revealing part of his starting XI for the encounter on Sunday.

"My line-up against Frosinone? I'll give you four names: [Samir] Handanovic, [Geoffrey] Kondogbia, [Yuto] Nagatomo and Felipe Melo."