Mancini: Inter need to clarify their objectives

Inter coach Roberto Mancini believes the club have good foundations but must work hard to improve them in the off-season.

A 3-1 loss at Sassuolo on the final day of the season was meaningless with Inter already guaranteed a fourth-place finish in Serie A.

Mancini and Co. led the table early in 2016 but a run of one win in seven saw them drop down to fifth, ending their chances of a Scudetto triumph.

However, Mancini believes Inter need to sit down and discuss where they can improve from here if they are to mount a serious title challenge next season.

"I think Inter have good foundations and we need to improve that," he told Mediaset. "We'll see what we can do, but it's difficult to tell now. We'll see next week what our future could be.

"At times you can be fortunate enough to sign a talented player on loan or for little money, but not two or three who can change the team.

"We need to sit down with the club and understand what direction we're going in and what our objectives are for the future."

The Italian coach added: "I wouldn't have been happy even if we had finished third. If we had kept the same tempo as the first half of the season, we would have ended with 78 points and that still wouldn't have been enough.

"Both Roma and Napoli got many points after Juventus of course. As for the future, the players have to do much more next season.

"I want everyone to be happy and to understand the work we're trying to do at Inter which is not easy."