Mancini interested in bringing Ibrahimovic back to Inter

Roberto Mancini has thrown Inter's hat into the ring as a potential destination for Zlatan Ibrahimovic next season.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker is expected to leave the French capital when his current contract expires in June, ending a four-year stay that has seen him claim 10 domestic trophies – including four Ligue 1 titles.

A move to the Premier League, Serie A, MLS and even the Chinese Super League have all been suggested, with Arsenal, Manchester United and former club AC Milan having been heavily linked with the Sweden international.

But Mancini would like to see the 34-year-old return to Inter – where he scored 57 goals in 88 appearances from 2006-2009 – although he knows there will be stiff competition for the player's signature.

"His profile is suited to all teams," Mancini told a news conference. "So I don't think there's a club out there that wouldn't like him.

"[But] I am not convinced Ibrahimovic will leave Paris Saint-Germain."

Ibrahimovic would provide a much-needed forward threat for Inter after a campaign that has seen them struggle in front of goal - with only Mauro Icardi currently in double figures.

Mancini tried to rectify that problem with the signings of Adem Ljajic, Stevan Jovetic and Eder but they have yet to fire, the latter still waiting for his first Inter goal.

"I don't think Eder was ever a centre-forward who could deliver 25 goals per season, as he has other qualities and works very hard," added Mancini.

"At times he arrives in front of goal without the necessary sharpness because of fatigue, but he can guarantee 12-15 goals as a second striker.

"It's not easy to play at Inter, you need time to settle. We've got nothing to criticise him for so far, as with three or four goals he would've been perfect. Our evaluation of him doesn't change.

"He was unlucky to arrive in a difficult moment. He had chances to score, but it's not a problem, as he's always got goals in his career. You can't debate his talent."