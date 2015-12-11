Mancini lends support to misfiring Icardi

Inter head coach Roberto Mancini has rejected the suggestion Mauro Icardi is struggling and lent his support to the Argentinian.

Icardi was Serie A's joint-top scorer last season with 22, but the 22-year-old has failed to rediscover that form in 2015-16.

The forward has started 12 of Inter's 15 league games, scoring just four goals, although his toils have not prevented Mancini's side from surging to the top of the table.

In a news conference ahead of the trip to Udinese on Saturday, Mancini denied claims he had any issues with Icardi.

"Icardi is a starter," Mancini said. "Out of 15 games he’s played 13 [12]. I don't see any problems, it can happen that he's on the bench just like the others.

"He's part of the squad to deal with these situations, sometimes he'll start and other times he'll have to start on the bench.

"Icardi will be our top scorer, there are no problems."

Mancini also responded to speculation that the club are interested in signing Boca Juniors forward Jonathan Calleri.

"He's young, he's good, he has quality," Mancini said. "I don't know if he'll come to Inter, but we've been following him for some time."