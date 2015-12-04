Mancini not concerned by Icardi form

Inter coach Roberto Mancini is adamant he is not concerned about Mauro Icardi's disappointing return in front of goal so far this season.

The Argentine attacker was Serie A's joint top-scorer last term with 22 goals in 36 appearances, but he has so far been unable to replicate that form in this campaign.

Icardi has scored just four times in 2015-16 and cut a frustrated figure in Inter's 2-1 defeat at the hands of Napoli on Monday.

Nevertheless, Mancini remains confident the 22-year-old will soon get back to his best.

"Icardi will score the goals we need, I'm not overly concerned about him," Mancini said at a news conference.

"He didn't get a lot of service against Napoli, we sat back a little but that was fair enough given the circumstances.

"Strikers need the team, just as the team needs its strikers."

Inter sit second in the Serie A table with 30 points from 14 games, trailing leaders Napoli by just one point.

Mancini claimed earlier this week they are not thinking about winning the Scudetto, insisting Champions League qualification is their main.

The Inter boss has now stressed they will do everything within their powers to win the title, even if he feels other teams have a better chance at this stage.

"We want to go for the title even though the other sides are better equipped to win it," he said.

"Our main aim is to secure qualification for the Champions League.

"I'm pleased with everyone, we were top of the league up until Monday and that shows we're working well."

Inter resume Serie A action on Saturday when they host Genoa.