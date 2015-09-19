Mancini plays down impact of Fassone departure

Inter coach Roberto Mancini has played down the knock-on effect of Marco Fassone's exit at San Siro ahead of Sunday's trip to Chievo.

The Serie A club confirmed on Friday that Fassone had left his position as general director with reports suggesting a breakdown in the relationship with president Erick Thohir and CEO Michael Bolingbroke had played a part.

Fassone had been with the club since 2012 and it has been suggested in Italy that Bolingbroke could now become Mancini's first point of call for sporting matters.

However, after a 100 per cent start to the campaign, Mancini spoke of his desire to keep disruption to a minimum as Inter seek to challenge for the Scudetto.

"I want to thank [Fassone] for the support he always gave me as well as from Thohir, Bolingbroke and [sporting director Piero] Ausilio," Mancini told reporters.

"I wish him the best for the future. I do not know everything right down to the end, but I hope we can find a solution for the future so our project continues.

"My job is to think about tomorrow's game. I have my role and I'm happy about that.

"It is important to keep winning, as you can work with more confidence but Chievo is never easy and this year it will be even less so, as has been seen with how they have started."

Chievo sit second in Serie A and remain unbeaten, having held champions Juventus to a 1-1 draw last time out.

Inter go into Sunday's clash off the back of a derby win against Milan, although Stevan Jovetic, Miranda and Juan Jesus remain doubtful along with Andrea Ranocchia.

"On Jovetic we will decide tomorrow, we'll also see if we can recover Miranda and Juan Jesus," he added.

"[Miranda] is working but the knee is a delicate area, so we will evaluate whether or not to risk it. Ranocchia has a chance."