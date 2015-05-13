Mancini the right man for Inter rebirth - Moratti

Roberto Mancini is the right man to oversee the rebirth of Inter, according to former president Massimo Moratti.

Mancini took over for a second stint at San Siro back in November and, although results did not instantly improve, now has the team very much in the hunt for a UEFA Europa League place.

Inter are two points adrift of Sampdoria in sixth, which will be a Europa League qualification place providing Lazio - who face Juventus in the Coppa Italia final - finish in a UEFA Champions League spot.

And Moratti told Corriere dello Sport: "I am satisfied and I believe that much Mancini deserves a lot of the credit.

"Our coach is a winner and is doing things right. I can see how he has rebuilt the team, giving it self-confidence and a good style of play.

"Against Lazio [in Sunday's 2-1 win] we also had a little luck, which never hurts in football, but the three points are still important for our position in the table.

"The team is in a position to have a good end to the season.

"I can see it going well because the coach has some good ideas from the tactical point of view.

"Of course, Europa League qualification also depends on the results of other teams, those that we still have to chase.

"Meanwhile, we have to think about doing the best we can in the last three matches and then we'll see.

"Mancini is really good at his job and is the right person to entrust with the rebirth of Inter."

Inter close the season with home matches against Juventus and Empoli, with a trip to Genoa in between.