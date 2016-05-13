Mancini unsure about Ibrahimovic's future

Inter coach Roberto Mancini has no idea where Zlatan Ibrahimovic will end up after the star striker announced his departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

Ibrahimovic, 34, said on Friday he would leave the Ligue 1 champions at the end of the season.

That is likely to put a host of Europe's top clubs on high alert, with Inter – the team with whom he spent three campaigns, including two under Mancini – among them.

But Mancini, whose future is uncertain, said he had no idea about Ibrahimovic's plans.

"Ibrahimovic has put together an extraordinary season," he told a news conference on Friday.

"It is strange that PSG let him get away. He's a player who can change games and is very strong.

"I don't know where he will go."

Ibrahimovic won three Serie A titles with Inter before leaving for Barcelona in 2009.

Former Inter president Massimo Moratti has said that Mancini's future could decide whether Ibrahimovic returns to the club.

Ibrahimovic has enjoyed another prolific campaign for PSG, scoring 36 league goals in his team's dominant season.