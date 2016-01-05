Mandanda won't leave Marseille in January - Labrune

Steve Mandanda will not be leaving Marseille in January, according to club president Vincent Labrune.

The goalkeeper, whose contract expires in June, has been linked with a transfer away from the Stade Velodrome with Besiktas, Liverpool and Aston Villa all reportedly taking an interest.

Mandanda has been a consistent peformer since signing from Le Havre in 2007 and has missed just six Ligue 1 fixtures in that time.

The 30-year-old France international saved three penalties in the 3-1 shoot-out win over Caen in the Coupe de France last weekend and the Marseille chief insists there is no chance he will be allowed to leave before the end of the season.

"We will not part with our best people in mid-season," Labrune told RMC Sport.

"Mandanda is part of our lifeblood and he will not go away this winter.

"We are both on the same wavelength. We do not want to sell him and Steve is not looking for a club."