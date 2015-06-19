Mandzukic 'on his way' to Juve - Allegri

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed striker Mario Mandzukic is on the verge of joining from Atletico Madrid.

The Croatia international has been the subject of reports linking him with a move to Turin as Juve contemplate the potential exit of Carlos Tevez to Boca Juniors.

Allegri confirmed the former Bayern Munich man is close to sealing his move, but played down suggestions Mandzukic was a direct replacement for Tevez.

"We don't have to replace him [Tevez]. What we have to do is sign players and study the way they play," Allegri is quoted as telling Sky Sport Italia.

"Mandzukic is on his way and we have [Simone] Zaza [who the club have an option to repurchase from Sassuolo], [Kingsley] Coman, [Alvaro] Morata and [Paulo] Dybala, young players with a lot of quality.

"Mandzukic has scored everywhere he has played. He has a lot of personality and plays at international level. He'll do a good job.

"We signed him because he was the player we wanted. I'm really happy because that was our choice."

Mandzukic scored 20 goals in all competitions during his debut Atletico campaign, having ended a two-year spell at Bayern.