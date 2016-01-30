Mandzukic injury gives Morata chance - Allegri

The absence of Mario Mandzukic over the coming weeks could give Alvaro Morata the chance to build some momentum, according to Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Mandzukic has been ruled out for up to four weeks with a muscle injury sustained in Wednesday's 3-0 Coppa Italia victory over Inter.

Morata scored twice in that win to end a 20-match dry spell, later conceding off-field issues had taken their toll.

But the Spaniard could now find himself featuring from the start more regularly, as Allegri seeks to fill the void left by Mandzukic.

Morata will hope to rediscover his Serie A form when Juve visit Chievo on Sunday, as he tussles for selection with Simone Zaza and the prolific Paulo Dybala.

"Unfortunately we're without Mario Mandzukic and Kwadwo Asamoah," Allegri told a news conference. "We hope to have Mario back before Bayern.

"After his Coppa Italia double, Alvaro Morata must also get back to scoring in Serie A.

"I need to pick the right players for Chievo. Mario's absence will allow the other three strikers more game time."

Roberto Pereyra returns from injury for the fixture, which could see Juve move above league leaders Napoli ahead of their clash with Empoli later in the day.

"We're still two points adrift of Napoli. Winning would enable us to go top ahead of the other fixtures," he added.

"It's imperative we come away with all three points."

Leonardo Bonucci is confirmed to start, while a late call will be made on Giorgio Chiellini.