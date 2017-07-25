Mane, Ings back in full Liverpool training

Liverpool forwards Sadio Mane and Danny Ings have returned to full training, the club have announced.

Mane has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury in the Merseyside derby with Everton in April, while Ings has not played since undergoing knee surgery in November last year.

Both players will train in full at Melwood for the first time in pre-season and will join the rest of the first-team squad when they fly out to Germany on Wednesday.

They will both be in line to feature in Liverpool's matches over the next week. Jurgen Klopp's side meet Hertha Berlin in a friendly before Audi Cup fixtures against Bayern Munich and either Napoli or Atletico Madrid.