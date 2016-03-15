Mane red card overturned by FA

Southampton forward Sadio Mane has had his red card in Saturday's 2-1 Premier League victory overturned by the Football Association (FA).

Referee Lee Mason dismissed the Senegal forward in injury time of the contest at the Britannia Stadium following an aerial collision with Erik Pieters.

Saints manager Ronald Koeman was angered by the decision and the club subsequently launched an appeal, with Pieters saying he did not believe Mane had used an elbow in the challenge.

The FA has now upheld the appeal, meaning Mane will serve no suspension and is free to face Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday.