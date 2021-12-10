Mansfield issue life ban to jailed fan who shouted racist abuse from stands

Mansfield have issued a lifetime stadium ban to a spectator found guilty of racist abuse during the midweek Sky Bet League Two home match against Carlisle.

Jamie Strouther began shouting racist abuse from the stands, also making monkey noises and gestures as the teams were playing. Club stewards then approached him to intervene when he became aggressive and pushed one away.

Nottinghamshire Police said dedicated football officers arrested him shortly after the incident on Tuesday evening.

The club has today issued a lifetime ban from One Call Stadium to a spectator found guilty of racist abuse during the club's mid-week match at home to Carlisle United.https://t.co/ertTagpnJF— Mansfield Town FC (@mansfieldtownfc) December 10, 2021

Strouther, 31, of Bilborough Road, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to assault and racially aggravated public order offences when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, and was sentenced to a total of six months and two weeks in prison.

He was also ordered to pay £100 in compensation and handed an eight-year football banning order.

A club statement read: “Mansfield completely condemn the use of racist language and instances of discriminatory or prejudiced behaviour will not be tolerated at any game at One Call Stadium.

“Anyone who is found guilty of such an offence will be banned from the club for life. Any such behaviour has no place within our stadium, our club, our community or our game.

“Supporters who hear or witness anything deemed inappropriate in this regard are encouraged to report it to a steward or via the Kick It Out app.”

#JAILED | Racist in jail following abuse at football match— Notts Police (@nottspolice) December 10, 2021

Nottinghamshire Police’s head of operational support Superintendent Claire Rukas said: “Football is there for people to enjoy and we are committed to ensuring that it remains the ‘beautiful game’ that it is famously known as.

“Racism has no place in society or sport. Hate crime is very clearly on the agenda for football both nationally and locally and it is something that is actively being targeted, with robust action being taken where this is seen and reported.

“When Strouther was spotted making these gestures and remarks, the team at the game worked quickly to intercept this and stop him in his tracks.

“Incidents like these completely go against what sport is about and spoil the atmosphere, but most of all these comments and gestures are highly upsetting and degrading.

“I would also like to thank the supporters who came forward to report this after being appalled by Strouther’s behaviour.

“We are pleased to hear of this result at court and that Strouther will not be allowed or welcomed to matches for the years to come.

“We hope this serves as a warning to anyone else who may make these remarks that this is taken extremely seriously and could land them with hefty consequences.”