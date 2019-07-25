Manzinga joins Motherwell after successful trial

Motherwell have signed French striker Christy Manzinga following a trial period which saw him score a spectacular overhead kick in a friendly.

The 24-year-old has signed a one-year deal with Motherwell having a further year’s option.

Manzinga has spent several weeks with the club, during which he netted against Gretna, but will have to wait longer for his debut.

Manager Stephen Robinson told the club’s official website: “We are excited by what we’ve seen from Christy and are pleased to add him to the squad.

“Even after the first day in training, we thought there was something there.

“We would’ve added him sooner, but we spotted a small issue during his medical that is being sorted by our head physiotherapist, David Henderson.

“He is four to six weeks away from getting to fitness. When he does, we feel he will be a big addition to our forward line.

“He has played a lot as a number nine, but he can also play on either flank. He’ll bolster our options and add even more pace and power to our forward line.”

Manzinga played in the same Paris St Germain youth team as former Motherwell defender Cedric Kipre as well as France internationals Adrien Rabiot, Presnel Kimpembe, Ferland Mendy and Kingsley Coman.

The DR Congo Under-21 international had spells with Lorient and Angers before moving to Royal Chatelet, who play in the third tier of Belgian football.