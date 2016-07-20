Maradona wants Riquelme back at Boca

Diego Maradona would love to see former Argentina international and Boca Juniors great Juan Roman Riquelme back at the club.

Riquelme, 38, retired in January 2015 after 51 appearances for the national team and having starred for Boca, Barcelona and Villarreal throughout his career.

However, Argentina great Maradona said Boca – eliminated in the Copa Libertadores semi-finals – should consider making a move for the talented attacking midfielder.

"If I had money, I would ask Riquelme to return," Maradona said in an interview with Fox Sports.

Riquelme was a four-time Argentine Footballer of the Year, while he won Olympic gold in 2008.

He won numerous league titles with Boca, as well as three Copa Libertadores crowns.