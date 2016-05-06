Marcelino unimpressed by Klopp celebrations
Jurgen Klopp was delighted after Liverpool reached the Europa League final, but Villarreal coach Marcelino was unhappy with his jubilance.
Villarreal coach Marcelino was unimpressed by Jurgen Klopp's celebrations after Liverpool's win in the Europa League on Thursday.
Klopp celebrated in his usual enthusiastic manner after his side claimed a 3-0 win over the La Liga outfit at Anfield, sealing a 3-1 aggregate victory to move into the final against Sevilla.
Despite his happiness after Villarreal claimed a first-leg win, Marcelino found far less enjoyment in the German's post-match efforts.
"On the opposing manager, he is what he is. He is how he is," he said.
"He's a great manager, but either winning or losing in those situations I keep quiet."
A Bruno Soriano own goal sent Liverpool on their way at home before second-half efforts from Daniel Sturridge and Adam Lallana.
Victor Ruiz's red card when his side were trailing 2-0 on the night had all but ended Villarreal's chances.
"Things didn't work out the way we had planned them. I think it hit us really hard, conceding that early goal," Marcelino said.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.