Marcelo Bielsa demanding incredible wages to become next Everton manager, but still remains frontrunner

Marcelo Bielsa has emerged as the preferred option to become the next Everton manager, with owner Farhad Moshiri wanting the former Leeds boss over other candidates such as Sean Dyche and Ralph Hassenhuttl.

However, there are complications in bringing Bielsa into Goodison Park - most notably, the money.

Indeed, the Independent is reporting that Bielsa is demanding £10 million a year from Everton, while Sky Sports suggests the figure is closer to £12 million a year, with that money covering Bielsa and all the members of his coaching team.

Consequently, both parties have reached a sticking point in negotiations.

While there is a rush to get a new manager in place, Everton don’t play again until February 4, when they host league leaders Arsenal at Goodison Park. They are without a game for the upcoming weekend after being knocked out of the FA Cup in the third round by Manchester United.

Everton are currently 19th in the Premier League and staring down the barrel of relegation.

They have won just once, and drawn twice, in their last ten league games, consequently leading to Frank Lampard’s dismissal on Monday.

Bielsa has been without a job since Leeds United sacked him at the end of February of last season, replacing him with Jesse Marsch who managed to keep the club up.

The Argentinian manager had reportedly been set to become the next Mexico manager as part of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup, but a newly formed committee of club team owners voted against appointing him.

According to ESPN, the committee - consisting of owners from Club America, Club Tijuan, Chivas Guadalajara and Santos Laguna - favoured Pachuca boss Guillermo Almada or former Mexico manager Miguel Herrera.

Consequently, Bielsa is in pole position to become the next Everton manager, and, should terms be agreed, he will be tasked with keeping the club in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche is also among the shortlist of managers, the former Burnley manager out of work since being sacked in April 2022. Everton are reportedly hopeful of making an appointment before the weekend, giving their new gaffer a week to work with the players ahead of facing Arsenal.