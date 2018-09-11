Marcelo to pay €753,000 fine to settle tax fraud case

Marcelo will pay a fine of €753,624 to settle a tax fraud case after an agreement was reached with the Provincial Prosecutor's Office in Madrid.

Last October, the Real Madrid full-back was accused of evading payment to the Spanish treasury in relation to his image rights.

However, Spanish news agency EFE reported on Tuesday that a settlement has been reached and Marcelo has gone to court in Madrid to ratify the agreement.

Marcelo is the latest in a line of high-profile figures in Spanish football to be punished in relation to tax affairs, with former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi among those to have reached settlements with prosecutors.