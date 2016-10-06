Marcelo steps up comeback with silky tennis-ball trickery

Real Madrid fans were given a welcome sight on Thursday as Marcelo showed off some exceptional skill with a tennis ball in training.

The Brazil international has missed his side's last three games after straining a calf muscle in last month's 1-1 draw with Villarreal.

The 28-year-old full-back took part in a training session with the Castilla side for a second day in a row as he attempts to be fit for the trip to Real Betis next Saturday.

To mark his arrival in style, Marcelo juggled a tennis ball as he walked the length of the training pitches at Valdebebas. Even Karim Benzema was suitably impressed...