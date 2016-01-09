Marchetti extends Lazio stay

Lazio goalkeeper Federico Marchetti has committed his future to the club by signing a new contract that runs until 2018.

The Italy international made the switch to Stadio Olimpico from Cagliari ahead of the 2011-12 season and has cemented his place as Lazio's number one.

Marchetti's deal was set to expire at the end of the season, with the likes of Juventus, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid reportedly interested in his services.

However, Marchetti - who won the Coppa Italia with Lazio in 2013 - has opted to stay in Rome.

A Lazio statement read: "Lazio announced that Federico Marchetti has renewed his contract with the [club] until 2018."

Marchetti is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained in bizarre circumstances when celebrating a goal in last month's 1-1 draw against Sampdoria.

After Alessandro Matri had opened the scoring in the 78th minute, Marchetti sprinted to join his team-mates only to injure himself doing so.