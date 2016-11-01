Marchisio delighted with Juventus return

Claudio Marchisio is delighted to be back for Juventus after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

The 30-year-old made his comeback in the 4-1 win over Sampdoria last week and also featured in the 2-1 victory over Napoli on Saturday, ending a six-month absence from competitive football.

The midfielder has acknowledged he still has to be cautious, but is relieved to be back in action at last.

"It's been great to taste victory again with my team-mates. I need to train with a degree of caution because I'm returning from a long-term injury, but I'm delighted to be back playing," Marchisio told the official Juventus website.

"I have a huge desire to give everything I've got for my colleagues, who've started the season before me. My return so far has been a positive one. I'm aware that it's not always easy to maintain energy levels to the max after injuries such as the one I had, but I'm focused on working hard every day to make sure that I'm in the best possible shape out on the pitch.

"Getting a standing ovation from the fans was a unique feeling. To be out of action for so many months, it's not easy when you miss playing the game you love. You can't wait to get back out there again. It's a moment that I'll cherish for a long time."

Juve are at home to Lyon in the Champions League on Wednesday.